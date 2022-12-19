Mindy Kaling Pops in Winter Whites With Flower Bustier Dress & Platform Pumps

Mindy Kaling stepped outside of her comfort zone this week — with fashionably chic results.

On Instagram, the “Office” star slipped into a sleek white Magda Butrym dress. Styled by Molly Dickson, her ensemble featured a strapless $1,377 minidress with a plunging neckline, thin interconnecting strap and ruffled floral bodice. Creating a bustier silhouette, the romantic piece was layered with a complementary $2,045 cream satin blazer — also by Butrym — and sheer black tights.

Kaling revealed the outfit was a new look for her, as white is a color she would “never wear.”

“I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it,” Kaling shared in her caption. “Last night @mollyddickson took me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini by @magdabutrym I loved it! No red wine stains anywhere! Here’s to trying more new fashion risks this year.”

When it came to footwear, the “Never Have I Ever” creator strapped into a set of black Giuseppe Zanotti platform pumps. Her $660 Bebe style included matte patent leather uppers with thick soles and buckled ankle straps, boosted by 4.7-inch block heels for a streamlined finish.

Giuseppe Zanotti's Bebe pumps.

However, this wasn’t Kaling’s only venture into Zanotti’s platforms — or Butrym’s dresses — this season. During a screening for HBO Max’s “Velma” last week, Kaling slipped into the same pumps and tights with a pink long-sleeved Butrym minidress, featuring a ruched texture cinched with a ruffled rosette.

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

