Mindy Kaling Delivers Optical Illusion in Swirl-Printed Drawstring Top, Skirt & Barely-There Heels

Mindy Kaling made optical illusions a fashion statement at home this week.

The “Never Have I Ever” creator shared her latest ensemble in an Instagram post, which featured a matching midi skirt and a paneled drawstring-accented top. Each piece was covered in a psychedelic swirl print in hues of dark blue and light pink, giving it the appearance of an optical illusion — which Kaling was quick to note as well.

“Just an optical illusion, standing against a wall, asking you where the bathroom is,” Kaling humorously captioned her post, referencing Julia Robert’s line from the 1999 romance film “Notting Hill.”

When it came to shoes, Kaling completed her ensemble with a set of barely-there heels; her pair clearly tapped into the “invisible shoe” trend, where footwear features clad uppers, PVC textures and minimalist silhouettes to further flaunt their wearers’ feet. Kaling’s style included rounded white soles with peep-toe uppers, crafted from clear PVC. Though the open-toed set wasn’t fully visible, they likely featured heels totaling 3-4 inches in height in a block or stiletto silhouette. The pair further allowed Kaling’s outfit to take center stage with its bold colors and prints.

Kaling herself is no stranger to bold footwear, frequently wearing sleek styles. In fact, in September, she donned a set of black leather heels with a crystal bow-embellished cropped jacket and shorts for HBO’s Emmy Awards afterparty in West Hollywood.

Mindy Kaling attends HBO’s 2022 Emmys party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Sept. 12, 2022. CREDIT: David Livingston/Getty Images

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

