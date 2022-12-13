Mindy Kaling Poses in Red Leather Dress With Sheer Tights & 6-Inch Louboutin Heels

Mindy Kaling packed a sky-high punch with her latest outfit.

While posing in a new Instagram post, the “Never Have I Ever” creator wore a dynamic ensemble by LaQuan Smith. Her outfit featured a fiery red leather minidress, which included draped ruching, an asymmetric neckline and one off-the-shoulder sleeve.

Finishing her attire were sheer black tights and a black Fendi pouch clutch, complete with large gold hoop earrings.

“More of a standing only kinda dress,” Kaling humorously captioned her post.

When it came to shoes, Kaling completed her ensemble with a set of towering Christian Louboutin platform sandals. Her $1,195 So Jenlove Alta style featured glossy black patent leather uppers, complete with a curved toe and buckled ankle straps. Thick platform soles and slick 6-inch stiletto heels completed the set with a height-boosting finish, punctuated by Louboutin’s signature red soles — smoothly streamlining Kaling’s ensemble from head to toe.

Christian Louboutin’s So Jenlove Alta platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa.com

Kaling herself is no stranger to bold footwear, frequently wearing sleek styles. In fact, in late November she posed for Instagram in a similar red and black outfit: A color-blocked Saint Laurent dress, paired with black platform pumps by Paris Texas.

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

