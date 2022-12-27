Mindy Kaling Bundles Up for Winter in Puffer Coat, Leggings & Colorful Boots

Mindy Kaling gave even the most practical of outfits her own vibrant twist while outdoors this week.

On Monday, the “Office” star buttoned into a black puffer coat to visit the Mass Audubon Drumlin Farm in Lincoln, Massachusetts with her child, as seen on Instagram. For the occasion, Kaling’s practical outerwear was paired with a similarly relaxed pair of black leggings. However, adding a whimsical, fashion-forward spin to her ensemble was a bright shearling scarf in color-blocked hues of yellow, pink, blue and green, as well as a black leather pair of sold-out Miller gloves by Tory Burch.

When it came to footwear, the “Never Have I Ever” creator laced into a set of tan hiking boots. Her lace-up style included rounded toes, complete with dark brown paneled rubber soles. However, the style gained a whimsical twist from pops of colorful trim, which came in hues of light purple, hot pink and bright blue to add a vibrant twist to Kaling’s practical footwear.

This wasn’t Kaling’s only bold style moment this winter. Last week, the “Sex Lives of College Girls” creator posed on Instagram in a white flower-accented Magda Butrym minidress, paired by stylist Molly Dickson with black Calzedonia tights and Giuseppe Zanotti platform pumps.

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

