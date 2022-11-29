Mindy Kaling Serves ’80s Glam With ‘Cruella de Vil’-Inspired Dress & Platform Pumps

Mindy Kaling took social media back to the early 2000s with her latest outfit.

While posing in a new Instagram post, the “Never Have I Ever” creator wore a dynamic ensemble inspired by the 1980s. Her outfit prominently featured a black and red color-blocked minidress, complete with a black side pocket, padded shoulders and large round buttons down its front.

The dress was layered over sheer tights for an added winter-worthy spin, complemented by stud earrings. Kaling finished her outfit with a quilted leather Saint Laurent handbag — the $3,300 Loulou style featured a flap-style silhouette with matte black chain handles and a “YSL” logo clasp.

“Cruella de Vil walked so this dress could run,” Kaling captioned her post.

When it came to shoes, Kaling completed her ensemble with a set of platform pumps. Her style featured glossy black patent leather uppers, complete with thin ankle straps and thick platform soles. A set of block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height finished the pair, giving her a sky-high height boost that smoothly coordinated with her attire.

Kaling herself is no stranger to bold footwear, frequently wearing sleek styles. In fact, earlier this month she posed on Instagram again in a glamorous Area ensemble, featuring a Y2K-inspired pink flower-shaped crop top trimmed with sparkling crystals, paired with whale-tail-accented blue jeans and heeled sandals.

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

