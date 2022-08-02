Mindy Kaling Gives Graphic Bralette & Skirt an Edgy Boost with Studded Sandals

Mindy Kaling shared her edgiest summer outfit yet, thanks to a bold matching set and rock n’ roll-worthy heels.

The “Never Have I Ever” creator shared her latest ensemble in an Instagram post, which featured a bold matching bralette and skirt by LaQuan Smith. The New York-based designer’s bralette included thin straps and structured lined cups, while the skirt included a daring thigh-high slit. Each piece was covered in a shattered linear black and white print, giving them a free-spirited appearance while allowing them to smoothly match. Kaling complemented the set with a wide gold bracelet, as well as thread-wrapped gold drop earrings by Rebecca de Ravenel.

“I didn’t peak in high school, I’m still out here getting cuter,” Kaling captioned her post, referencing the song “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow — who she also tagged in her post.

When it came to shoes, Kaling complemented the black patterns in her outfit with a set of sandals from Valentino. The “Office” star’s black pair included thin soles and three front straps, complete with a buckled slingback strap for added security. Giving the set a chic edge were gold pyramid studs, which lined each strap to create a geometric texture. Though its heels weren’t visible, the pair likely included block heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, based on similar styles from the renowned Italian luxury brand.

Kaling herself is no stranger to bold footwear, frequently wearing colorful and textured styles — like the blue fringed Malone Souliers sandals she slipped on for a photo shoot at home in July.

Embellished sandals like Kaling’s have been a top shoe trend this year, due to the high heel resurgence and a widespread desire for glamorous dressing. Stiletto or block-heeled pairs accented with crystals, sequins and studs have been the most popular, as seen in new styles by Kurt Geiger, Alexandre Birman and Larroudé. Rebecca Minkoff’s latest strappy mules and sandals are also leading the charge, thanks to their punchy monochrome and slick metallic studs.

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

