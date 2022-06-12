Mindy Kaling Pops for Summer in Blue Fringe Dress, Jacket and Slick Reptilian Sandals

Mindy Kaling took a cue from the blues for her latest colorful outfit.

The “Office” star posed on Instagram in a punchy pastel blue ensemble by Bottega Veneta. The look, as seen on Veneta’s spring 2021 runway, featured a knit dress with a squared fringe hem and matching collared jacket. Kaling’s set was given a further ladylike appearance by a layered pearl and gold chain Chanel necklace. Completing the “Never Have I Ever” creator’s ensemble was a white minaudière clutch by 16Arlington, which featured a gold chain handle.

“A blue moment,” Kaling pointedly captioned her outfit shots on Instagram.

When it came to shoes, Kaling gave her outfit a sharp finish with a set of reptilian footwear. Her vintage Aquazzura sandals featured a black-and-white palette with snakeskin embossing across crossed toe and buckled ankle straps. Finishing the sleek set were heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Though the heel shape isn’t visible, it’s likely they featured a stiletto shape based on Aquazzura’s penchant for the heels, especially with its hit Tequila, So Nude and Trouble Maker styles.

Reptilian sandals like Kaling’s are a top trend within the high heel renaissance. Pairs with embossed or printed uppers — as seen in new styles by Fendi, Schutz and Alexandre Birman — have grown in popularity from their ability to add an edge to any ensemble. Aside from Kaling, stars including Kaley Cuoco, Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry have strapped into slick Chelsea Paris, Saint Laurent and Amina Muaddi sandals as well in recent weeks.

Kaling’s no stranger to a statement shoe herself, recently slipping into a pair of yellow Kat Maconie sandals at the Warner Brothers Discovery Upfronts in May.

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

