Mindy Kaling Pops in Barbiecore Sweater, Silk Cargo Pants & Platforms

Mindy Kaling proved the power of pink with her latest ensemble.

While posing in her latest OOTD photo shoot on Instagram, the “Never Have I Ever” creator tapped into Barbiecore with a hot pink Frame sweater. Styled by Hayley Atkin, the vibrant knitwear was paired with a matching set of straight-fitting magenta silk cargo pants — also by Frame. A fuchsia ring and deep pink lip completed Kaling’s ensemble.

“Pink isn’t a color, it’s a lifestyle,” Kaling humorously captioned her post.

When it came to shoes, Kaling appeared to finish her ensemble with a set of platform heels. Though her style was not fully visible, the star’s style included thick platform soles — as count be seen peeking beneath her pants’ hems. The pair was likely finished with close-toed or open uppers in a sandal or pump silhouette, both of which Kaling has worn in recent weeks.

Previously, Kaling also proved the power of a sharp shoe while appearing on “The View” to discuss Mindy’s Book Club. For this outing, she donned a leopard-printed Rodarte dress beneath a black faux fur-trimmed Alice + Olivia coat, complete with a set of crystal-trimmed PVC Andrea Wazen pumps.

Mindy Kaling leaves “The View” in New York City on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

