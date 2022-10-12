Mindy Kaling Brings Out Her Best Poses in Barbiecore Power Dress with Mirrored Cutout Heels for Instagram

Mindy Kaling brought Barbiecore to life through the power of social media.

The “Never Have I Ever” creator posed against a cluster of plants in a new Instagram post, wearing a hot pink minidress. The long-sleeved style featured a low squared neckline with structured cups and pointed shoulders, mimicking ’80s power dressing and the current “Barbiecore” trend — where monochrome and bright pink outfits are used to reclaim the traditional femininity seen in its doll namesake in an empowering way. Kaling’s outfit also gained a sleek finish from a ruched skirt with knotted strips forming diamond-shaped cutouts along its right side. Finishing the star’s ensemble was a bright yellow pedicure.

“First of all how dare you,” Kaling humorously captioned her post, referencing one of her famed lines as Kelly Kapoor from “The Office.”

When it came to shoes, Kaling completed her ensemble with a set of shiny silver sandals. Her mirrored pair featured asymmetric straps that created a cutout silhouette, as well as thin soles. Though Kaling’s heels weren’t fully visible, the reflective set likely included stilettos totaling at least 4 inches in height, fitting into the style’s traditional silhouette and Kaling’s penchant for height-boosting footwear.

Kaling herself is no stranger to bold footwear, frequently wearing sleek styles. In fact, while announcing “Velma” at New York Comic Con earlier this month, she donned an ombre orange and purple sweater, shorts and blazer by Oscar de la Renta with lavender satin pumps in New York City.

Mindy Kaling attends the Velma panel during New York Comic Con 2022 on October 06, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for ReedPop

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

