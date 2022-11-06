Mindy Kaling Serves Y2K Glamour in Area’s Crystal Flower Top, Whale Tail Jeans & Slick Sandals

Mindy Kaling took social media back to the early 2000’s with her latest dynamic outfit.

While posing in a new Instagram post, the “Never Have I Ever” creator wore a glamorous Area ensemble. Her whimsical attire, fully embodying Y2K-era fashion, featured a high-waisted pair of light blue jeans with a whale tail-like curved back cutout. The daring denim was paired with a dramatic top — also by Area — which featured vibrant pink silk crafted in the shape of a massive blooming flower, with crystals creating its center. For added glamour, the piece was complete with crystal halter-neck and back straps, the lower of which sported sparkling “Area” lettering charms.

“I’m too old for this outfit slash I am hoping you tell me I’m not?!?!” Kaling captioned her post, which gained acclaim from stars including Niecy Nash, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Squigs founder Nikita Charuza.

When it came to shoes, Kaling completed her ensemble with a plain pair of heeled sandals. Her set, mostly hidden beneath her jeans’ long hems, appeared to feature pale beige patent leather uppers in an open-toed T-strap silhouette with thin soles. Though the pair’s heels were not visible, they likely encompassed a traditional stiletto shape, totaling 3-4 inches in height. The pair Kaling wore only served to emphasize her outfit’s bold textures and sparkle, creating a neutral base for it to do so.

Kaling herself is no stranger to bold footwear, frequently wearing sleek styles. In fact, while announcing “Velma” at New York Comic Con earlier this fall, she donned an ombre orange and purple sweater, shorts and blazer by Oscar de la Renta with lavender satin pumps in New York City.

Mindy Kaling attends the Velma panel during New York Comic Con 2022 on October 06, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for ReedPop

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

