Miley Cyrus Joins Gucci’s ‘Love Parade’ Campaign in Sheer Bra, Fishnets and Pierced Mules

Miley Cyrus joined the “Love Parade” for Gucci’s new spring campaign. The Italian label’s latest Meet & Marcus-shot imagery takes viewers into a disco-fueled party, with a guest list including Jared Leto, Jungjae Lee, Beanie Feldstein, Snoop Dogg, Liu Wen and more. The campaign aims to celebrate liberation through dance and “the ritual of the banquet.”

For the occasion, the “Hannah Montana” star slipped on a halter-neck bra top that featured black piping and sheer mesh panels embroidered with Gucci’s “GG” logo. The top was paired with coordinating diamond-textured fishnet tights, which featured sheer fabric and a thigh-high silhouette. Cyrus topped the pieces with a furry white miniskirt and jacket. Her look gained a surrealist and risqué edge from a black crystal-studded mask with a face chain and rabbit ears, as well as silver Prince Albert-esque cuff bracelets and an eyelet-studded Jackie handbag.

When it came to shoes, the “So Undercover” actress slipped on a pair of silky mules. The style featured an open-toed silhouette with wide toe straps topped with flamboyant bows. Completing the pair was a set of thin heels totaling 2-3 inches in height, pierced with coordinating silver Prince Albert accents. The style gave Cyrus’ ensemble a pop of color while uphold her look’s edgy and surrealist aesthetic.

Colorful mules have emerged as a top footwear choice this season, with most open or close-toed pairs featuring punchy hues, embellishments and heels ranging from block to stiletto silhouettes. New styles have emerged from a variety of brands, including Kurt Geiger, Marc Fisher and Charles and Keith. In addition to Cyrus, stars like Nicky Hilton, Barbara Palvin and Rihanna have also slipped on bold mules by Manolo Blahnik, Saint Laurent and The Attico in recent weeks.

For footwear, Cyrus coordinates most of her pairs to her current musical aesthetic. Since the release of rock album “Plastic Hearts,” the “7 Things” singer has donned a range of platform boots and pumps — often accented with crystals, studs, or metallic hues — from labels like Versace, Saint Laurent and Alexandre Vauthier. She’s also been seen in sleek sandals and mules by Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti. The star has been a longtime fashion industry star since rising to fame in the early 2000’s, even collaborating on a line of sneakers with Converse in 2017. Most recently, she’s starred as the face of Gucci’s newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.

