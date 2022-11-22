Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Announce New Year’s Eve Special in Sky-High Heels With Sleek Dresses

Miley Cyrus is hosting a New Year’s Eve special once again, with a notable guest — none other than Dolly Parton.
The second “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special, co-hosted by Cyrus and her godmother, will air on NBC on Dec. 31 at 10:30p.m. EST.
To announce the event, Cyrus and Parton posed in party-perfect style together. The “See You Again” singer’s ensemble featured a sleek black bodycon minidress, creating a minimalist appearance. Parton, meanwhile, sparkled in a gold sequin-covered minidress with black trim, making a dynamic statement with gold earrings and a large black cocktail ring.
When it came to footwear, the duo each went sky-high. Cyrus strapped into a set of slick black Tom Ford slingback sandals, featuring thin leather straps, stiletto heels and matte padlock accents. Parton, meanwhile, continued her glamorous streak with a set of her signature towering slip-on mules, featuring metallic gold soles, trim and 6-inch heels, as well as curved PVC toe straps.
For footwear, Cyrus coordinates most of her pairs to her current musical aesthetic. Since the release of rock album “Plastic Hearts,” the “7 Things” singer has donned a range of platform boots and pumps — often accented with crystals, studs, or metallic hues — from labels like Versace, Saint Laurent and Alexandre Vauthier. She’s also been seen in sleek sandals and mules by Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti. The star has been a longtime fashion industry star since rising to fame in the early 2000’s, even collaborating on a line of sneakers with Converse in 2017. Most recently, she’s starred as the face of Gucci’s newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.
