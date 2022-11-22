Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Announce New Year’s Eve Special in Sky-High Heels With Sleek Dresses

Miley Cyrus is hosting a New Year’s Eve special once again, with a notable guest — none other than Dolly Parton.

The second “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special, co-hosted by Cyrus and her godmother, will air on NBC on Dec. 31 at 10:30p.m. EST.

To announce the event, Cyrus and Parton posed in party-perfect style together. The “See You Again” singer’s ensemble featured a sleek black bodycon minidress, creating a minimalist appearance. Parton, meanwhile, sparkled in a gold sequin-covered minidress with black trim, making a dynamic statement with gold earrings and a large black cocktail ring.

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton pose for “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

When it came to footwear, the duo each went sky-high. Cyrus strapped into a set of slick black Tom Ford slingback sandals, featuring thin leather straps, stiletto heels and matte padlock accents. Parton, meanwhile, continued her glamorous streak with a set of her signature towering slip-on mules, featuring metallic gold soles, trim and 6-inch heels, as well as curved PVC toe straps.

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton pose for “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

For footwear, Cyrus coordinates most of her pairs to her current musical aesthetic. Since the release of rock album “Plastic Hearts,” the “7 Things” singer has donned a range of platform boots and pumps — often accented with crystals, studs, or metallic hues — from labels like Versace, Saint Laurent and Alexandre Vauthier. She’s also been seen in sleek sandals and mules by Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti. The star has been a longtime fashion industry star since rising to fame in the early 2000’s, even collaborating on a line of sneakers with Converse in 2017. Most recently, she’s starred as the face of Gucci’s newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.

