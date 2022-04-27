Michelle Pfeiffer Channels Edgy ’80s-Inspired Style in Sleek Heels for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’

Michelle Pfeiffer is in the White House — or, her portrayal of Betty Ford is, as seen in Showtime’s new series “The First Lady.” Chronicling the tenures of several wives of U.S. presidents, including Ford, Michelle Obama (Viola Davis) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), the series prompted Pfeiffer to cover the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter.

For her cover shot by Austin Hargrave, the Henry Rose founder posed in a black curved Wolford bodysuit layered beneath a matching Saint Laurent blazer. Cinched and featuring two sharp lapels, the ’80s-esque jacket — fitting, given Pfeiffer’s historical role — included chunky textured gold buttons on its cuffs and front. Layered beneath it were the French brand’s long red gloves and thick gold post earrings for a full retro effect.

Elsewhere in the Samantha McMillen-styled editorial, the iconic Catwoman actress wore a sweeping vibrant orange Valentino caftan trimmed in dramatic feathers. Completing that ensemble was a set of gold Jennifer Fisher earrings, as well as a hint of a metallic square-toed heel. Her final look included a Loewe color-blocked black and white dress with a flowing skirt, as well as dazzling Irene Neuwirth statement earrings and crystal-covered stiletto-heeled sandals by Piferi.

Within the accompanying interview with Lacey Rose, the “Scarface” star opens up about fighting self-doubt throughout her career. “I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I can’t possibly do this for some crazy reason,’” Pfeiffer shares on attempting to leave projects, “some insurmountable thing that’s really not insurmountable, and my agents always see it coming.”

Pfeiffer also disclosed the pressures of the intense fame she faced in the ’80s and ’90s, as well as how it affected her mental health and parenting her children at the time.

“And suddenly everybody knew who I was, and it terrified me,” she said. “Every minute of every day, you feel as if a million eyes are on you. You’re never allowed to just be yourself. And for me, it’s not worth it. I don’t know how long I can take it. I don’t even know if I want to.”

