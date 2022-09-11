×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Michelle Obama Expertly Pairs Matching Striped Top and Pants for the 2022 U.S. Open

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
MO-3
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
Anna Wintour
Karlie Kloss
La La Anthony & Kelly Rolland
View Gallery 31 Images

Michelle Obama revamped pinstripes in a chic new ensemble for the U.S. Open. The former First Lady was spotted in the stands for the occasion this weekend, attending the the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Carloz Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe.

While watching the match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, the “Becoming” author wore a blue blouse and matching pants. Each featured the same purple-tinted hue with a sharp white pinstriped pattern. However, the set went beyond simply matching; her trousers included a wide-leg fit, while Obama’s blouse featured a collared silhouette with rounded sleeves and a deep neckline with an upper tie. Together, the pieces created a monochrome look with subtle detailing that elevated them beyond a simple shirt and pants. Obama accessorized with round silver hoop earrings and layered rings to finish her outfit.

Related

Jill Biden Chicly Elevates Midi Dress With Valentino Rockstud Heels for Michelle Obama's Official White House Portrait Unveiling

Emily Ratajkowski Sharpens Starry Sheer Trousers With Leather Ankle Boots for 2022 U.S. Open Championships

Lindsey Vonn Goes Casual-Chic With Blue Silk Shirt and Classic Jeans at U.S. Open Match

Michelle Obama, US Open, tennis, sporting events, pants, top, trousers, striped top, blue top, shoes
Michelle Obama attends the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Sept. 9, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Obama’s footwear was not visible. However, it’s likely she paired her outfit with a set of sporty sneakers or sandals, as she’s previously done during more casual sporting events. Whatever her shoes may be, it’s clear the former University of Chicago student dean enjoyed the match — where she was also seated alongside USTA President Michael J. McNulty III and model Jill McCormick.

Discover more celebrities at the U.S. Open 2022 in the gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad