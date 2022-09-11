Michelle Obama Expertly Pairs Matching Striped Top and Pants for the 2022 U.S. Open

Michelle Obama revamped pinstripes in a chic new ensemble for the U.S. Open. The former First Lady was spotted in the stands for the occasion this weekend, attending the the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Carloz Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe.

While watching the match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, the “Becoming” author wore a blue blouse and matching pants. Each featured the same purple-tinted hue with a sharp white pinstriped pattern. However, the set went beyond simply matching; her trousers included a wide-leg fit, while Obama’s blouse featured a collared silhouette with rounded sleeves and a deep neckline with an upper tie. Together, the pieces created a monochrome look with subtle detailing that elevated them beyond a simple shirt and pants. Obama accessorized with round silver hoop earrings and layered rings to finish her outfit.

Michelle Obama attends the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Sept. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Obama’s footwear was not visible. However, it’s likely she paired her outfit with a set of sporty sneakers or sandals, as she’s previously done during more casual sporting events. Whatever her shoes may be, it’s clear the former University of Chicago student dean enjoyed the match — where she was also seated alongside USTA President Michael J. McNulty III and model Jill McCormick.

Michelle Obama attends the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Sept. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

