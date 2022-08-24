Michelle Obama Suits Up in Silk Blazer and Hidden Heels at Reach Higher Visit

Michelle Obama revamped suiting while visiting students in her Reach Higher initiative. The program, which Obama founded in 2014, encourages others to complete their post-high school education in a training school, college and more.

In a new video shared on Instagram, the former First Lady spoke with the students in the program and shared her advice for returning to education. For the occasion, she wore an olive green silk blazer with sharp lapels and front pockets, creating a utilitarian effect. Completing her outfit were matching high-waisted silk trousers and a black tank top, as well as gleaming gold hoop earrings and thin layered necklaces.

“It always means a lot to me to spend time with students and share some of the lessons I’ve learned throughout my life. As so many folks head back to school or college this fall, here’s my advice,” Obama captioned the photo.

Though Obama’s footwear wasn’t visible, the “Becoming” author likely wore sneakers or sandals during her visit. Both styles have been go-to’s for her during her visits to different organizations over the years, particularly with the more relaxed ensembles she’s worn since leaving the White House.

However, this wasn’t Obama’s first instance wearing this outfit. Earlier this summer, she wore the same top and blazer together while encouraging people to vote and update their voter registration for upcoming elections in an announcement video with When We All Vote.

When it comes to shoes, Obama’s pairs range from preppy to bold. The former first lady often wears glamorous and chic heels for formal and speaking events, ranging from Jimmy Choo peep-toed styles to neon Stuart Weitzman pumps and sequined Balenciaga boots. She’s also known for incorporating affordable shoes into her wardrobe from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, Obama frequently wears leather sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

