Michelle Obama Pops in Purple Corset Top & Cargo Pants for Revolt TV Special With H.E.R., Kelly Rowland & More

Michelle Obama mastered trends in her signature effortless manner during her “The Light We Carry” book tour this week.

In a new photo shared on Instagram, Obama posed with Winnie Harlow, Tina Lawson, Kelly Rowland, Angie Martinez and H.E.R. while behind the scenes of their group discussion on Revolt TV — which aired on Wednesday night.

For the occasion, the former first lady‘s ensemble featured a dark orchid purple long-sleeved top with a slick corseted base. Paired with the trendy top was an equally trendy set of trousers: a matching set of cargo pants, cinched with a gold-buckled belt.

“When I first wrote #TheLightWeCarry, my hope was this book would help start conversations and inspire people to think of the tools they need to navigate life during times of uncertainty,” Obama captioned her post. “I was thrilled to sit down with some inspiring women— @AngieMartinez, @KellyRowland, @MsTinaLawson, @WinnieHarlow and @HerMusicOfficial—to discuss themes in my book including everything from overcoming our fears, marriage, parenting and so much more.”

When it came to footwear, Obama’s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s likely she wore a matching set of pumps, sneakers or boots, as seen in similar ensembles throughout her book tour. This also wasn’t the “Becoming” author‘ only wearing a dynamic new outfit this week. On Wednesday, she posed with moderator Oprah Winfrey in a white blazer and suit, complete with sneakers and gold crumpled Alexis Bitter earrings.

When it comes to shoes, Obama’s pairs range from preppy to bold. The former first lady often wears glamorous and chic heels for formal and speaking events, ranging from Jimmy Choo peep-toed styles to neon Stuart Weitzman pumps and sequined Balenciaga boots. She’s also known for incorporating affordable shoes into her wardrobe from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, Obama frequently wears leather sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

