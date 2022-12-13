Michelle Obama Slips on Cherry Booties & Frayed Jeans on ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Michelle Obama revamped wardrobe basics with sharp pumps during her “The Light We Carry” book tour in San Francisco this week.

In a new video shared on Instagram, the former first lady posed with her Sunday night event’s moderator — author Michele Norris — in a pair of dark blue jeans. Styled by Meredith Koop, her Balmain set featured wide legs and frayed trim. The set was paired with a black long-sleeved Marine Serre dress, featuring a red and orange paisley-printed scarf-like bodice — cleverly worn as a top. Thin gold statement earrings by Elizabeth Hooper finished her ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Obama went slick in a set of glossy deep red booties. Hailing from Stuart Weitzman, the “Becoming” author‘s cherry-toned $693 (originally $770) pair included pointed toes with stretchy sock-like shafts, all crafted from smooth patent leather. A set of thin 4.52-inch stiletto heels completed the sharp set, giving Obama a sleek height boost to complement her smooth attire.

Related Michelle Obama & Tracee Ellis Ross Mean Business in Suits, Sneakers & Pumps on 'The Light We Carry' Book Tour Lady Gaga Masterfully Dances to 'Bloody Mary' for Wednesday Challenge in Gothic Dress & Mary Jane Heels on TikTok Hilary Duff Shows Off 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Style in Graphic Tee, Houndstooth Shorts & Black Booties

Stuart Weitzman’s heeled booties. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

However, this wasn’t Obama’s first instance wearing dynamic new outfits while on tour. Last week, while on her tour stop in Chicago, she also wore a black draped top and striped pants with metallic blue Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Michelle Obama on the Chicago leg of her tour on Dec. 5, 2022 via her stylist Meredith Koop’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

When it comes to shoes, Obama’s pairs range from preppy to bold. The former first lady often wears glamorous and chic heels for formal and speaking events, ranging from Jimmy Choo peep-toed styles to neon Stuart Weitzman pumps and sequined Balenciaga boots. She’s also known for incorporating affordable shoes into her wardrobe from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, Obama frequently wears leather sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

PHOTOS: Discover Obama’s top fashion moments over the years in the gallery.