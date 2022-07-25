×
Michaela Coel Buckles Into Leather Minidress & Matching Boots for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ at Comic-Con 2022

By Aaron Royce
Michaela Coel brought a slick edge to Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego this week, presenting “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” alongside cast members including Lupita Nyong’o, Mabel Cadena, Danai Gurira and Tenoch Huerta. The Marvel film is the much-anticipated sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther,” which debuted its first now-viral trailer at the event.

The Emmy Award-winning star hit the stage in a black leather minidress. The strapless number included an asymmetric hem, smooth and ribbed panels and a side slit. The daring piece also gained a further edge from buckled straps across its bodice and waistline. Coel’s outfit was complete with diamond stud earrings.

Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Coel opted for a matching set of thigh-high boots. Her style included stretchy black leather uppers with front seams, as well as a pointed-toe base. Completing the set were thin stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height and instantly streamlining her outfit.

Michaela Coel, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel, Comic-Con, San Diego Comic-Con, Comic-Con 2022, leather dress, black dress, minidress, boots, pointed-toe boots, leather boots, black boots, thigh-high boots, stiletto boots
A closer look at Coel’s boots.
CREDIT: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Coel’s boots are a slick take on the thigh-high silhouette, which has earned favor for its streamlining and layering abilities. Styles in neutral-toned leather and suede have become the most popular from their versatility, as seen in new styles by Stella McCartney, Stuart Weitzman and Michael Costello. Aside from Coel, stars including Camila Cabello, Rosalia and Gwen Stefani have also slipped on tall Le Silla, Courreges and Casadei boots in recent weeks.

The actress’ sharp fashion streak will likely continue soon in the future, as press for Marvel’s upcoming Phase 4 projects begins. Indeed, in the last year she’s had a string of heralded fashion moments, arriving at the 2021 Met Gala in a blue sequined Balenciaga heeled bodysuit. Earlier that year, she also made headlines in a neon yellow Christopher John Rogers gown and pumps at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Michaela Coel, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel, Comic-Con, San Diego Comic-Con, Comic-Con 2022, leather dress, black dress, minidress, boots, pointed-toe boots, leather boots, black boots, thigh-high boots, stiletto boots
Michaela Coel participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

San Diego Comic-Con is an annual convention that raises awareness for movies, television, comics and more in genres including action, sci-fi and horror. This year’s occasion, held at the San Diego Convention Center, spans four days and is the series’ first live event since 2019. Notable highlights have already included presentations by Netflix, Marvel, Disney and DC Comics for upcoming projects including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.”

PHOTOS: Discover more of San Diego Comic-Con’s celebrity arrivals in the gallery.

