Met Gala 2022 Hosts Include Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King: Get Theme Details & More

The first Monday in May is coming up — and, as such, so is the 2022 Met Gala. This year’s fete has been officially announced, with a star-studded lineup of co-chairs.

The celebrities appointed to co-chair the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are none other than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The superstar couple will also be joined by Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda to co-host the event at the Met, which celebrates the Costume Institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. Similarly to the 2021 Met Gala, honorary co-chairs will include Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, as well as designer Tom Ford and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri.

Blake Lively and Christian Louboutin leave the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018. CREDIT: MEGA

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800’s to the mid-late 1900’s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao.

Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements.

The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

Irina Shayk, Lourdes Leon and Jeremy Scott attend the 2021 Met Gala for “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

As for what celebrities, models and more will be wearing on the red carpet on May 2? It’s hard to say. However, New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman has dropped a clue via Twitter, hinting the dress code is “Gilded Glamour.” While Met Gala themes have often remained open to fashion interpretation, so it would be no surprise if it was full of a heavy dose of metallics and high shine on the star-studded evening.

Discover the boldest outfits from the 2021 Met Gala in the gallery.