Melissa McCarthy Whimsically Elevates White Shirtdress with Rainbow Bag and Disco Ball Mules

Melissa McCarthy brought her optimistic style to New York City for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

For the occasion, the Emmy Award-winning actress stepped out of her hotel in a white shirtdress. The long-sleeved number featured a maxi-length skirt and sharp pointed collar. Cinching the piece was a white leather Valentino belt, which included a gleaming gold “V” buckle. McCarthy’s look was complete with a top-handle clutch covered in glittering rainbow stripes.

Complementing McCarthy’s belt was a range of sparkling gold jewelry, including an open link necklace, rings, layered bracelets and intricate statement post earrings.

Melissa McCarthy leaves her hotel in New York City to travel to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on June 7, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Within her interview with Fallon, McCarthy further discussed rumors she’d be appearing in the new Marvel film “Thor: Love and Thunder,” as well as her improv past and passion for home improvement projects. You can watch her full interview on YouTube now:

For footwear, McCarthy slipped on a set of luxe blue mules by Aquazzura. Her $950 “Yes Darling” style featured deep crossed blue satin straps, as well as 3.75-inch metallic silver heels. Completing each set’s stiletto heel was a rounded base covered in crystals, instantly reminiscent of disco balls.

Aquazzura’s “Yes Darling” mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

A closer look at McCarthy’s mules. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Mules like Mc Carthy’s are a top trend from their luxe silhouette and ease to slip on and off. Styles with colorful straps and sparkly heels have grown in popularity from their sleek glamour, as seen in new pairs by Larroude, Schutz and Jimmy Choo. Aside from the “Mike and Molly” star, celebrities like Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen and Elle Fanning have slipped on Blumarine, Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman mules in recent weeks.

Melissa McCarthy leaves her hotel in New York City to travel to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on June 7, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, McCarthy is known for her love of bold shoes on the red carpet. In fact, she’s often worn Brian Atwood heels over the years, as the duo have been friends since high school. However, she’s also been spotted in numerous strappy sandals, platform heels and pumps from top brands including Tabitha Simmons, Saint Laurent and Proenza Schouler as well. Outside of shoes, McCarthy previously launched her wardrobe basics collection Melissa McCarthy Seven7 in 2015.

