Melania Trump Does Boho Dressing in Gauzy Peach Gown for Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump was breezily dressed for daughter-in-law Tiffany Trump’s wedding.

For the occasion, held on Saturday at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a pale peach-hued dress. Her sleeveless style included allover vertical pleating, complete with a gauzy texture and sweeping floor-length skirt. A thin brown leather belt, accented with a matching bow, cinched her ensemble for added formality. Her only accessory appeared to be small gleaming stud earrings.

(L-R) Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Nov. 12, 2022.

Trump’s ensemble could be seen when posing for a group photo with the bride, as well as Lara and Ivanka Trump, Marla Maples and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

When it came to shoes, Trump’s footwear could not be seen beneath her dress’ long skirt. However, it’s likely she donned a set of complementary or coordinating sandals, given the bohemian nature of her outfit — likely featuring stiletto heels, totaling 4 inches or more in height, given her penchant for height-boosting heels.

Tiffany Trump and businessman Michael Boulos wed on Saturday at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, amidst reports of Hurricane Nicole. The couple’s occasion reportedly planned for 500 guests to attend, which included Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Marla Maples. The pair, who first met in Mykonos in July 2018, were engaged in January 2021 and received their marriage license in Palm Beach.

