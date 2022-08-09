Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre Was Paid $60,000 by Save America

Hervé Pierre, former stylist of former first lady Melania Trump, is addressing an installment payment made by political action committee (PAC) Save America.

From April 7—June 24 this year, Pierre was paid $60,000 by Save America over four installments for “strategy consulting,” according to a USA Today report. When speaking to WWD, the interior designer and consultant stated his payments were unrelated to the work he completed during Trump’s White House tenure.

Herve Pierre and Melania Trump pose with his 2017 Inauguration Ball gown, which she donated to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in a special ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 20, 2017. CREDIT: Photo by Jeff Malet “As with every other first lady, there is an after the White House life, which involves many other aspects than fashion,” Pierre said. “I am lucky to have worked in prestigious houses, to have designed [costumes] for ballets and more recently to work in home decor. There are many upcoming projects in this after-the-White House [stage.]”

“Mr. Pierre is a world-renowned artist,” the statement read. “His work extends to many different fields, not just fashion design. His expertise is utilized for special projects and events.”

Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the 2017 Inauguration Ball in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2017. CREDIT: Kevin Dietsch/Pool via CNP/MEGA

Though Pierre has added interior designer to his resume, he’s known for styling Trump during her husband’s presidential administration from 2016-2020. During this period, many of Trump’s ensembles went viral online for numerous reasons — including a Zara jacket printed with “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” lettering and a Dolce & Gabbana floral coat with a $51,000 price tag. He also created Trump’s white gown for her husband’s 2017 Inauguration Ball.

