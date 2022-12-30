×
Melania Trump Puts Feminine Twists on Tuxedo in Tailored D&G Blazer With Sharp Pumps at Mar-a-Lago Party With Donald Trump

By Aaron Royce
Former U.S. President Donald Trump Makes An Announcement At His Florida Home
Melania Trump: December 2020
Melania Trump: 2020
Melania Trump: December 2020
Melania Trump: November 2020
Melania Trump was suited up for the holidays this season at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump, as well as Florida representative-elect Anna Paulina Luna and her husband, Andrew Gamberzky, in a holiday portrait on Luna’s Instagram in December ahead of Christmas. For the occasion, Trump wore a slim-fitting black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with a matching silk Hermes necktie and cummerbund, layered atop a white collared shirt. Former U.S. president Donald matched her attire in a similar suit and leather loafers, albeit with a bowtie and no cummerbund.

For footwear, Trump donned a pair of black pumps. The former model’s staple style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Though the set could not be fully seen, it’s likely Trump’s shoes featured the style’s traditional stiletto heels in a 3-4-inch height.

Similar pumps are a go-to style for Trump throughout her wardrobe. At a recent campaign event for her husband in Florida, Trump wore a white style by Christian Louboutin with a complementary pencil skirt and polka-dot blouse.

melania trump outfits fashion and style and high heel shoes, Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Where shoes are concerned, Trump regularly wears versatile footwear. She can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps and flats in hues of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaia, Roger Vivier and Dior. For bolder statements, Trump sports a pop of patterns like zebra, stripes or plaid or in the same silhouettes from luxury labels like Manolo Blahnik.

