Meghan Markle Has a ‘Pretty Woman’ Moment at Prince Harry’s Polo Match in Shorts, Derby Sun Hat & Polka-Dot Blouse in Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle brought her sharp style to the racetrack on Sunday, cheering on Prince Harry at a polo match in Santa Barbara, Calif.
For the occasion, the “Bench” author arrived in a black and white polka-dot blouse with a bow-accented triangular neckline and cuffed sleeves. Tying her look together was a pair of white high-waisted shorts. Diamond stud earrings and a wide-brimmed black woven sun hat, similar to those worn in derby attire for decades, completed her ensemble. She also donned a pair of black sunglasses during the event.
Due to her outfit’s black-and-white palette and polka-dotted print, Markle also appeared to take style cues from Audrey Hepburn in “My Fair Lady” and Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman” — two of the most iconic fashion moments from horse racing scenes in cinema.
Though her footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely Markle donned a pair of heeled shoes in a low silhouette, likely ranging from flat soles to 3 inches in height. During horseback tournaments and polo matches, attendees often wear pointed-toe pumps, low-heeled sandals or espadrille wedges — all ideal for formal occasions in the spring and summer months.
During the match for his team Los Padres, Prince Harry was also sharply outfitted in a dark green riding shirt with white trousers and black riding boots.
Later on, he swapped the racing attire for a white polo and jeans with gray New Balance sneakers, a silver cuff bracelet and gray baseball cap, creating a monochrome look that mirrored Meghan’s color palette.
One of Markle’s go-to shoe styles is pointed-toe pumps, which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and Hunter boots.