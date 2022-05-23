Meghan Markle Has a ‘Pretty Woman’ Moment at Prince Harry’s Polo Match in Shorts, Derby Sun Hat & Polka-Dot Blouse in Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle brought her sharp style to the racetrack on Sunday, cheering on Prince Harry at a polo match in Santa Barbara, Calif.

For the occasion, the “Bench” author arrived in a black and white polka-dot blouse with a bow-accented triangular neckline and cuffed sleeves. Tying her look together was a pair of white high-waisted shorts. Diamond stud earrings and a wide-brimmed black woven sun hat, similar to those worn in derby attire for decades, completed her ensemble. She also donned a pair of black sunglasses during the event.

Meghan Markle attends a polo match for Prince Harry at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in Santa Barbara on May 22, 2022. CREDIT: GP/Mega

Due to her outfit’s black-and-white palette and polka-dotted print, Markle also appeared to take style cues from Audrey Hepburn in “My Fair Lady” and Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman” — two of the most iconic fashion moments from horse racing scenes in cinema.

Though her footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely Markle donned a pair of heeled shoes in a low silhouette, likely ranging from flat soles to 3 inches in height. During horseback tournaments and polo matches, attendees often wear pointed-toe pumps, low-heeled sandals or espadrille wedges — all ideal for formal occasions in the spring and summer months.

During the match for his team Los Padres, Prince Harry was also sharply outfitted in a dark green riding shirt with white trousers and black riding boots.

Prince Harry competes in his polo match at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in Santa Barbara on May 22, 2022. CREDIT: GP/Mega

Prince Harry competes in his polo match at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in Santa Barbara on May 22, 2022. CREDIT: GP/Mega

Later on, he swapped the racing attire for a white polo and jeans with gray New Balance sneakers, a silver cuff bracelet and gray baseball cap, creating a monochrome look that mirrored Meghan’s color palette.

Prince Harry attends his polo match at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in Santa Barbara on May 22, 2022. CREDIT: GP/Mega

One of Markle’s go-to shoe styles is pointed-toe pumps, which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and Hunter boots.

