Meghan Markle Dresses in Glowing White Louis Vuitton Look & Glossy Pumps for ‘Anti Racism’ Ripple of Hope Award With Prince Harry in NYC

Meghan Markle was sharply outfitted for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York tonight. During the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex — as well as her husband, Prince Harry — received the Ripple of Hope Award for their fight against structural racism and humanitarian work through the Archewell Foundation. Kerry Kennedy, whose father founded the organization, was among the presenters.

While arriving to the New York Hilton with Harry, the “Bench” author wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress. Her silky number, designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, featured a midi-length draped skirt with a structured bodice and folded off-the-shoulder neckline, complete with long sleeves.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at the New York Hilton in New York City on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Markle accessorized with thin metallic earrings, as well as a special piece of jewelry: an aquamarine ring previously worn by none other than Princess Diana.

When it came to footwear, Markle’s shoes of choice were one of her go-to styles: pointed-toe pumps. Her style included black patent leather uppers with triangular toes, as well as stiletto heels that likely totaled 3 to 4 inches in height. The versatile set emphasized her ensemble’s sharp nature while remaining classic and formal for the occasion.

A closer look at Markle’s pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kerry Kennedy attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at the New York Hilton in New York City on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pointed-toe pumps like Markle’s are renowned for their sharp silhouette and ability to dress up any ensemble. Pairs with stiletto heels are most popular in neutral hues like beige, black and brown, such as the slick pairs from new collections by Sam Edelman, M.Gemi and Casadei. They’ve also been embraced by affordable labels as well, including Vince Camuto, Nine West and Jessica Simpson.

As previously stated, one of Markle’s go-to shoe styles is pointed-toe pumps, which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and Hunter boots.

