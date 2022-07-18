Meghan Markle Arrives to UN in Classic Pumps With Prince Harry for Nelson Mandela International Day

Meghan Markle was all business while supporting Prince Harry for the Nelson Mandela International Day ceremony in New York City.

For the occasion, the “Bench” author arrived hand-in-hand with the royal at the United Nations on Monday, wearing a black knee-length dress with short sleeves. Adding an elevated sophistication to her formal piece were two front pockets with button accents. Markle completed her outfit simply, only accessorizing with a gold watch, thin rings and stud earrings, as well as a deep brown leather Mulberry tote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Nelson Mandela International Day ceremony at the United Nations in New York City on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa via AP Images

When it came to footwear, Markle’s shoes of choice were one of her go-to styles: pointed-toe pumps. Her style included black suede uppers with triangular toes, as well as stiletto heels that likely totaled 3-4 inches in height. The versatile set further streamlined her ensemble, while remaining classic and sharp for the occasion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Nelson Mandela International Day ceremony at the United Nations in New York City on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa via AP Images

Pointed-toe pumps like Markle’s are renowned for their sharp silhouette and ability to dress up any ensemble. Pairs with stiletto heels are most popular in neutral hues like beige, black and brown, such as the slick pairs from new collections by Sam Edelman, M.Gemi and Casadei. They’ve also been embraced by affordable labels as well, including Vince Camuto, Nine West and Jessica Simpson. Aside from Markle, sharp pumps by Saint Laurent, Roger Vivier and Dior have also been worn by Eva Longoria, Julianne Hough and Natalie Portman in recent weeks.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Nelson Mandela International Day ceremony at the United Nations in New York City on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: AP Photo/John Minchillo

As previously stated, one of Markle’s go-to shoe styles is pointed-toe pumps, which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and Hunter boots.

