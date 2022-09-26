Megan Thee Stallion Gets Futuristic in Cutout Bodysuit, Metallic Garters & Lace-Up Boots at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Megan Thee Stallion brought a daring take to futuristic fashion at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

While performing onstage in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician danced In a bold purple bodysuit. Her violet-toned ensemble featured a short-sleeved silhouette covered in glitter, accented by a circular front cutout and metallic bra base layer. Completing the piece was a wide metallic waist belt, accented by long buckled garter straps attached to matching knee-high cutoff leg warmers. The “Body” singer finished her ensemble with matching crystal-lined rimless sunglasses.

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When it came to footwear, the “Hot Girl Summer” singer completed her ensemble with a set of white lace-up boots. Her chunky style featured rounded toes with leather uppers. Completing the pair were thick ridged soles for added stability. The styles proved ideal for staying balanced and navigating the stage, and also created a utilitarian base for the musician’s outfit.

A closer look at Megan Thee Stallion’s boots. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 was held in Las Vegas from Friday, Sept. 23 – Saturday, Sept. 24. The two-day event at T-Mobile Arena celebrated established and emerging musical artists with both daytime and evening lineups, sponsored by Famous Footwear, Capital One, M&M’s and more. The festival’s main headliners included Megan Thee Stallion, Avril Lavigne, Diplo, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J, Maren Morris, Pitbull and Black Eyed Peas. Additional performers included Chloe Bailey, Willow Smith, Diddy, Latto, Lauv, Big Time Rush and Five Seconds of Summer.

PHOTOS: Discover Megan Thee Stallion and more stars at Coach’s Fall 2022 runway show in the gallery.