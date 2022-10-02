Megan Thee Stallion Welcomes Halloween in a Pumpkin Head and Silk Pajamas with A Cocktail

Megan Thee Stallion took a literal approach to welcoming in Halloween this week.

The Grammy Award-winning musician humorously posed on Instagram in pink short-sleeved silk pajamas, featuring black piping and a monogrammed front. Adding a whimsical finish to her ensemble was also a pumpkin head, complete with carved eye and mouth holes like a jack-o’-lantern — which the singer wore over her head like a mask. Diamond rings and an orange cocktail finished her ensemble.

The star opted to leave her feet shoe-less, emphasizing her ensemble’s pumpkin head. The bold accessory appeared to specifically reference the Great Pumpkin statue from the Disney Channel “Halloweentown” movies — especially as she left her caption blank, only setting her dump’s location to “Halloween Town.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” singer’s easygoing, humorous outfit was a sharp turn from the glitzy ensemble she wore while performing at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival. On that occasion, the singer gleamed onstage in a sparkly purple cutout bodysuit, metallic leg warmers and chunky white ridged boots.

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When it comes to footwear, Megan Thee Stallion often goes for bold. The “Legendary” judge often slips into sharp pumps, platform sandals and heeled boots from a range of top brands, including Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. Off-duty, she also wears colorful sneakers by brands including Giuseppe Zanotti. Aside from wearing bold shoes, she’s also starred in campaigns for Coach, Puma and Nike, and launched a collaborative line with Fashion Nova in 2021.

