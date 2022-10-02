Megan Thee Stallion Welcomes Halloween in a Pumpkin Head and Silk Pajamas with A Cocktail

Megan Thee Stallion took a literal approach to welcoming in Halloween this week.
The Grammy Award-winning musician humorously posed on Instagram in pink short-sleeved silk pajamas, featuring black piping and a monogrammed front. Adding a whimsical finish to her ensemble was also a pumpkin head, complete with carved eye and mouth holes like a jack-o’-lantern — which the singer wore over her head like a mask. Diamond rings and an orange cocktail finished her ensemble.
The star opted to leave her feet shoe-less, emphasizing her ensemble’s pumpkin head. The bold accessory appeared to specifically reference the Great Pumpkin statue from the Disney Channel “Halloweentown” movies — especially as she left her caption blank, only setting her dump’s location to “Halloween Town.”
The “Hot Girl Summer” singer’s easygoing, humorous outfit was a sharp turn from the glitzy ensemble she wore while performing at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival. On that occasion, the singer gleamed onstage in a sparkly purple cutout bodysuit, metallic leg warmers and chunky white ridged boots.
When it comes to footwear, Megan Thee Stallion often goes for bold. The “Legendary” judge often slips into sharp pumps, platform sandals and heeled boots from a range of top brands, including Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. Off-duty, she also wears colorful sneakers by brands including Giuseppe Zanotti. Aside from wearing bold shoes, she’s also starred in campaigns for Coach, Puma and Nike, and launched a collaborative line with Fashion Nova in 2021.
