Megan Thee Stallion Twerks in Short Shorts and Buckled Boots for Coach Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion is busting moves for Coach in a new social media campaign. Inspired by dance, the lighthearted campaign includes videos starring brand ambassadors and celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and HAIM.

The “SG” rapper appeared in a new Instagram Reel on the American luxury brand’s feed, dressed in a cropped orange hoodie embroidered with Coach’s “Coach,” horse and carriage logos. The sporty top was paired with dark blue short shorts covered in the brand’s signature interlocking “C” logo, layered over light pink boxer shorts. Megan’s ensemble was complete with drop earrings and her signature long manicure.

When it came to shoes, the “Something for Thee Hotties” musician strapped into a pair of black leather boots. The style featured rounded toes and a lace-up silhouette, complete with side buckles. The ankle-high pair was finished with ridged lug soles, giving Megan’s ensemble a distinctly casual and utilitarian vibe. Her look was also similar to the outfit she wore in Coach’s Spring 2022 campaign, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Noah Beck.

Related Jennifer Lopez Grooves in Logo-Mania Jeans and Mules for Coach Campaign Kristin Davis Zips into Denim Jumpsuit and Classic Boots on the Red Carpet Tiffany Haddish Poses in a Coordinated Electric Blue Outfit Paired With Slouchy White Boots For the NBA All-Star Game

Megan Thee Stallion models styles from Coach’s Spring 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Tyler Mitchell/Courtesy of Coach

Lug-sole boots like Megan’s are a top trend year-round, able to be worn in both warm or cold weather. Popular styles include a lace-up or buckled silhouette for an edgy appearance, like newly released styles by See by Chloé, Manolo Blahnik and R13. In addition to the “Cognac Queen” singer, stars like Nicola Peltz, Kyle Richards and Lori Harvey have also worn Versace, Christian Louboutin and The Row boots in recent weeks.

For Megan Thee Stallion, the sky is the limit–literally—when it comes to shoes. The “Kitty Kat” singer often slips on over-the-knee boots featuring materials like latex, leather and crystals for a range of occasions. Many of the styles hail from Coach, which she’s been an ambassador for since 2019, though she’s also been spotted in pumps and strappy sandals by Louboutin, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo. In addition to the leather goods brand, the musician has appears in Calvin Klein and Savage X Fenty campaigns, as well as commercials and ads for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Popeyes and Tinder over the years.

Discover Megan Thee Stallion’s style evolution in the gallery.