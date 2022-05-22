Megan Thee Stallion Dresses in All Black Sheer Top, Leggings & Leather Boots at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 Show

Megan Thee Stallion brought sleek style — some might even deem it “bae”-worthy — to Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 fashion show.

The Webby Award-winning singer arrived at the New York Stock Exchange in an all-black outfit, consisting of long high-waisted black leggings with a long oversized coat. Layered beneath was a sheer black top and matching bra, creating a sultry yet modern monochrome appearance. The “Hot Girl Summer” musician completed her look with a pari of angular sunglasses, huggie hoop earrings and a black Balenciaga shoulder bag.

Finishing the Coach ambassador’s look was a pair of black leather boots, featuring a knee-high silhouette with triangular pointed toes. Stiletto heels ranging from 3-4 inches in height finished the pair, elongating her outfit and adding an edgy twist to the ensemble.

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 fashion show in New York City on May 22, 2022. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

The Grammy Award-winning singer even deemed her look “bae”-worthy — “bae,” that is, being herself. “Balenciaga bae,” she captioned a series of images on Instagram inside the NYSE, where she posed next to computers, perched on top of desks and even answered the phone.

Held in the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange — whose signature bell ringing marked the show’s start — models on the Spring 2023 runway stepped out in Adidas x Balenciaga pieces. They also donned the latest from Demna, which included oversized suiting, pussy-bow blouses and classic outerwear layered over latex bondage suits. The footwear front ranged from sharp stiletto heels to oversized lace-up combat boots.

The collection also included Balenciaga’s new collaboration with Adidas, a range of versatile pieces in a primarily black, red and white color palette with pops of blue and gray, retailing from $210-$5,500. The clothing merged Adidas’ classic athleticism with Balenciaga’s subversive and sporty aesthetic, featuring T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, socks and track jackets with varying logos — mainly “Balenciaga” lettering next to Adidas’ signature three-leaf and triple stripes. On the shoe front, the collaboration hinges on two styles of Balenciaga’s Triple S and Speed sneakers, featuring Adidas’ stripe and leaf logos.available for a limited time on Balenciaga’s website until May 29.

Aside from Megan Thee Stallion, the front row also included stars like Kanye West, Alexa Demie, Vera Wang, Chloë Sevigny and Pharrell Williams, among others.

You can watch the full show on YouTube, below:

For Megan Thee Stallion, the sky is the limit–literally—when it comes to shoes. The “Kitty Kat” singer often slips on over-the-knee boots featuring materials like latex, leather and crystals for a range of occasions. Many of the styles hail from Coach, which she’s been an ambassador for since 2019, though she’s also been spotted in pumps and strappy sandals by Louboutin, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo. In addition to the leather goods brand, the musician has appears in Calvin Klein and Savage X Fenty campaigns, as well as commercials and ads for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Popeyes and Tinder over the years.

