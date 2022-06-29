Megan Fox Thinks Pink in Strappy Metallic Sandals & Blush Pedicure After Machine Gun Kelly’s Madison Square Garden Concert

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were clearly in sync for their latest outing in New York City. The pink pair stepping out in complementary looks on Tuesday night, following Kelly’s Madison Square Garden show with Travis Barker and the Monday premiere of his “Life in Pink” Hulu documentary. The film covers the creation and success of his 2020 album “Tickets to My Downfall,” as well as challenges with mental health and mainstream fame.

Arriving at the concert’s afterparty, the “Mainstream Sellout” musician wore a patchwork zebra and leopard-printed Dolce and Gabbana coat in hues of green, pink and purple with a colorful assortment of sequined embroidery. The statement coat was layered atop a pair of deep pink pants, as well as a neon pink mesh top studded with crystals and his signature layered silver jewelry. On the sleeker side, Fox donned a matching fuchsia crop top and gathered knee-length skirt — both from Italian label The Andamane — that were finished with a metallic sheen. Accentuating her look was a matching mini bag by L’Alingi, which sparkled from a glittering crystal handle, as well as a silver heart-shaped pendant necklace.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the afterparty for his Madison Square Garden concert in New York City on June 28, 2022. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the afterparty for his Madison Square Garden concert in New York City on June 28, 2022. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Kelly went dark in a pair of black loafers with chunky rubber lug soles and paneled leather uppers. Giving his footwear an added edge were studded accents on each toe, complementing his jewelry. Meanwhile, Fox’s look was boosted with Femme LA lace-up sandals — one of her now-recognizable style signatures. The “Till Death” star’s $199 London style featured pointed-toe soles with thin toe straps. Adding a daring element were longer straps encircling her ankles, as well as towering 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The set also included a metallic pink hue, adding to her outfit’s euphoric effect and creating a flashy head-to-toe fashion moment.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the afterparty for his Madison Square Garden concert in New York City on June 28, 2022. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/MEGA

Femme LA’s London sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

Lace-up heels like Fox’s are renowned for their sleek silhouettes, featuring long straps that wrap around wearers’ ankles for a sultry appearance. New styles have emerged within the trend, hailing from brands including Rebecca Minkoff, Frame and Schutz. Aside from Fox, stars including Camila Cabello, Tessa Thompson and Ashley Benson have also strapped into Gia Borghini, Versace and Saint Laurent sandals in recent weeks. Femme LA has been a leader in the lace-up silhouette’s popularity over the last year as well, worn by stars including Chrishell Stause, Lori Harvey and Jennifer Lopez.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the afterparty for his Madison Square Garden concert in New York City on June 28, 2022. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The Boohoo collaborator can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pump with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have also become more streamlined and maximalist through his work with stylist Adam Ballheim. The “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures, hailing from brands including Dolce and Gabbana. However, no mater how bright or dark, themusician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards footwear in a range of sharp, lace-up or colorful loafers, brogues and boots from the likes of Berluti, Dr. Martens and more top brands.

