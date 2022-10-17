Megan Fox Gives Y2K Style a Grunge Spin in Platform Boots with Machine Gun Kelly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox brought her penchant for Y2K fashion out this week with a fall-ready twist. The “Till Death” star arrive at The Roxy in Los Angeles yesterday night with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly; both were present to support friend Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, during his performance at the venue.

For the occasion, Fox wore a simple ensemble: a white cropped tank top and black trousers, paired with layered silver rings and necklaces. Giving her ensemble a cozy twist was a cream felted jacket with a flared collar and leather buckled straps. For a Y2K-worthy spin, she also donned a fluffy white hat with a rounded brim; the style has become a go-to accessory for the actress, who’s recently worn a fluffy hat in purple, red, pink and even leopard print.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at The Roxy in Los Angeles on Oct. 16, 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at The Roxy in Los Angeles on Oct. 16, 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

When it came to footwear, the “Jennifer’s Body” star slipped on a pair of towering platform boots. Her black leather style featured rounded toes with thick platform soles, as well as block heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. The pair’s silhouette was unclear, hidden beneath her trousers’ long legs; however, it’s highly likely they included an ankle, calf or knee-high silhouette, similarly to current trending pairs on the market.

A closer look at Fox’s boots. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Fox’s boots gave her ensemble an instant height boost, while remaining streamlined by matching her look’s bottom half. Similar pairs from a range of brands have risen in popularity for their height-boosting abilities, commonly seen in leather and suede styles in versatile black and brown hues. Vince Camuto’s bohemian fall collection has embraced platforms in numerous heel heights and finishes, elevated by detailed patchwork, stitching and shearling. Aldo has also tapped platforms in its new releases, launching quilted, chain-embellished and lug-sole pairs with thick soles; several styles also boast its new Pillow Walk technology, providing relaxed comfort from plush padded insoles.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at The Roxy in Los Angeles on Oct. 16, 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The Boohoo collaborator can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pumps with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

