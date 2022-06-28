Megan Fox Debuts Bubblegum Pink Hair, Matching Dress & Wrapped Heels With Machine Gun Kelly For ‘Life in Pink’ Premiere

Megan Fox stepped into the pink — literally — with Machine Gun Kelly for the premiere of his new Hulu documentary, “Life in Pink.” The film covers the creation and success of Kelly’s 2020 album “Tickets to My Downfall,” as well as his personal struggles with mental health and mainstream fame.

Arriving at the premiere in New York City, the “Till Death” star hit the red carpet with Kelly in newly dyed hair with a rosy, light pink tone. Complementing her latest beauty statement was a pink bodycon minidress. Giving the piece added sleekness was a darker pink bodice cut in a bikini-like silhouette, including a long asymmetric strap threaded throughout for support. Kelly opted for a similarly colorful outfit, his magenta locks complementing a “popcorn”-textured pink and blue shirt stretched into a crop top, white cargo pants and lace-up sneakers — plus layers of chains and pearls for a punk rock edge.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at the premiere of ‘Life in Pink’ in New York City on June 27, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Fox’s footwear of choice consisted of bubblegum pink ankle-wrapped sandals. Her style featured pointed-toe soles with thin asymmetric toe straps. Adding a daring element were longer straps that encircled her ankles and were knotted in the back for a cutout effect. The stiletto-heeled set, framing a matching pink pedicure, created a head-to-toe moment that was both whimsical and sleek.

A closer look at Fox’s heels. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Lace-up heels like Fox’s are renowned for their sleek silhouettes, featuring long straps that wrap around wearers’ ankles for a sultry appearance. New styles have emerged within the trend, hailing from brands including Rebecca Minkoff, Frame and Schutz. Aside from Fox, stars including Camila Cabello, Tessa Thompson and Ashley Benson have also strapped into Gia Borghini, Versace and Saint Laurent sandals in recent weeks. Femme LA has been a leader in the lace-up silhouette’s popularity over the last year as well, worn by stars including Chrishell Stause, Lori Harvey and Jennifer Lopez.

Fox wore similarly slick heels while posing in the campaign for her second Boohoo collection, which launched earlier this month.

Megan Fox stars in Boohoo’s Megan Fox 2.0 campaign. CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/Courtesy of Boohoo

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The “Transformers” actress can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pump with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

Discover Fox’s boldest looks on the red carpet in the gallery.