Megan Fox Gives Y2K Grunge Trends Risqué Twists in Barely-There Cutout Pants & Yellow Crystallized Pumps

Megan Fox took a moment to reflect on Monday afternoon — and served a daring Y2K-worthy look while doing so.

Posing on Instagram, the “Jennifer’s Body” star struck a pose in a gray cropped tank top with a low neckline. Layered atop for a grunge spin was a red, white and blue R13 plaid flannel shirt with frayed hems. However, Fox’s outfit’s focal point was the boldest: a set of dark green reptilian embossed trousers with hem slits, covered in lattice-like cutouts for a barely-there appearance. The risqué set echoed similarly during styles worn in the early 2000s by stars like Britney Spears and Christian Aguilera. A furry red hat finished Fox’s outfit with a whimsical twist.

“Guys you don’t understand it’s just like…really hard when the only thing anyone ever notices about you is how smart you,” Fox cryptically captioned her post, along with a photo of her blue manicure with a

For footwear, the “Till Death” star and stylist Maeve Reilly finished her outfit with a glamorous set of yellow pumps. The pointed-toe pair, though their heels weren’t visible, featured toes covered in sparkling yellow crystals, creating a glitzy base for Fox’s ensemble. The pair added a cheerful spin to Fox’s otherwise grungy ensemble, proving that a love for sparkle can transcend any aesthetic. The fashion moment was one of many Fox served this summer; another notable mention hailed from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s Madison Square Garden concert afterparty, where she wore a metallic pink Andamane crop top and skirt with matching Femme LA ankle-wrapped sandals.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the afterparty for his Madison Square Garden concert in New York City on June 28, 2022. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The Boohoo collaborator can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pump with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

