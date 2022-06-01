Megan Fox Elevates Boohoo Lingerie With Mesh Glitter Dress & Ankle-Wrap Stilettos for New Collection

Megan Fox is rekindling her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the British fast fashion retailer are joining forces yet again for a second collaborative collection, launching this month.

The “Till Death” star posed for the new collection’s campaign, teased on Instagram, in an ensemble that was equally risqué and glamorous. Beginning with a plunging black bra and high-waisted briefs, Fox opted to cover up in a glittering gown. However, the dress proved to be a statement piece all its own, as it was composed of black mesh studded with sparkling crystals. The see-through pieces featured long sleeves, a high neckline and two daring thigh-high slits, creating a sultry and tongue-in-cheek appearance.

Fox only accessorized with large metallic hoop earrings, as well as her custom Stephen Webster $340,000 diamond and emerald engagement ring from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

When it came to shoes, Fox elevated her daring outfit with a pair of sleek stiletto sandals. The black pair featured thin toe straps and skinny stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height. Giving the pair added support were buckled crystal straps that wrapped around Fox’s ankles. The set added a glittering finish to her sultry outfit, completing it with equally statement-making flair.

Stiletto sandals like Fox’s have skyrocketed in popularity from their subtly glamorous silhouettes. Pairs with sleek thin stiletto heels and soles, accented with details like glittering straps, crystals and PVC paneling can add a dash of luxe to numerous outfits, such as new styles by Rene Caovilla, Stuart Weitzman and Schutz. In addition to Fox, stars like Eva Longoria, Olivia Culpo and Kat Graham have worn sultry sandals by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti in recent weeks as well.

Fox previously collaborated with Boohoo on a debut collection in October 2021. That line highlighted her edgy aesthetic through pieces including cutout dresses, bandeau tops and printed coats. The retailer has also amplified its range of partnerships in recent years, releasing collaborations with stars including Taylor Hill, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Jordyn Woods, Madison Beer and City Girls.

Megan Fox x Boohoo 2.0 will launch on Boohoo’s website on Tuesday, June 7.

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The “Transformers” actress can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pump with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

Discover Fox’s boldest looks on the red carpet in the gallery.