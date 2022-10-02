Megan Fox Thinks Purple in Denim-Printed Bodysuit and Slouchy Stiletto Boots

Megan Fox brought a relaxed take to monochrome style this weekend — with a purple twist, to boot.

The “Till Death” star posed on Instagram in a new photo dump, wearing a slim-fitting pink and purple bodysuit covered in a denim print. The print itself mimicked the seams and stitching of a denim jacket and high-waisted jeans, adding another dimension to the single-piece garment. Fox completed her ensemble with a dark purple fluffy hat.

When it came to footwear, the “Jennifer’s Body” star also opted for purple with a set of violet leather boots. Her style featured sharp pointed toes and thin cone-shaped stiletto heels, giving he ensemble a slick height boost. Folded slouchy knee-high uppers completed the set, adding a relaxed element to Fox’s monochrome outfit.

The ensemble similarly echoed Fox’s other recent statement-making moment this week, when she posed on Instagram in a grunge-meets-Y2K outfit with a red furry hat and cropped gray tank top. Adding to her outfit’s bold nature was an oversized R13 plaid flannel shirt, lace-up cutout pants and a set of yellow crystal-covered pumps.

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The Boohoo collaborator can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pump with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

