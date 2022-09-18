Megan Fox Brings Y2K Style on Vacation in Neon Bikini, Tank Tops and Fluffy Hats with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took a romantic break together for a tropical vacation — which Fox approached in whimsical style.

Posing in selfies on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the “Jennifer’s Body” actress first appeared in a brown lace-up tank top. Paired with a leopard-spotted fluffy hat in true Y2K-esque style, she proclaimed her trypanophobia — extreme fear of needles — before getting an IV in the image’s caption. In another photo, Fox could be seen smiling in a neon pink bikini top with black cargo pants, a belt bag and woven straw hat while on a hike with Kelly. The “Mainstream Sellout” musician himself also wore an early 2000’s-esque outfit, donning a lightning-printed camp-collar shirt and black baseball cap for the occasion.

Megan Fox shares a selfie on Instagram on Sept. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Megan Fox

Megan Fox shares a selfie with Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram on Sept. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Megan Fox

Fox also served Barbiecore inspiration in her final photo, where she donned a lace-trimmed camisole, ribbed cardigan and fluffy hat in various shades of pink, complete with layered silver necklaces, rings and multi-hued manicure she deemed a “cotton candy aurora borealis” colorway. The star’s layered jewelry and penchant for accessorizing bore similarity to the current trend of Y2K-inspired party-worthy jewelry, seen in brands like Emma Pills — whose chain, colored resin and crystal-accented chokers, necklaces and rings are beloved by the Instagram it-girl set.

Megan Fox shares a selfie on Instagram on Sept. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Megan Fox

When it came to shoes, Fox’s weren’t visible in any of her photos. However, it’s likely the “Till Death” star’s pairs during her trip included sneakers or slides in similarly bright colors, which she’s worn off-duty in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The Boohoo collaborator can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pump with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

