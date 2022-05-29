Maye Musk Goes Sheer in Printed Blouse and Golden Goose Sneakers at Monaco Grand Prix

Monte Carlo was the place to be this weekend as celebrities flocked to the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Saturday. Maye Musk arrived ready to take in the day’s races — in dynamic style, no less.

The mother of Elon Musk arrived in a relaxed ensemble, composed of blue joggers with a sheer blouse. Her long-sleeved white top featured a dark navy blue toile print of trees and tigers. Complementing the set was a miniature beige canvas Dior Book tote, featuring “Christian Dior” lettering on its front. Musk also completed her look with a woven sun hat embroidered with black sequins, spelling out #AWMAP — an anagram for the title of her 2019 memoir, “A Woman Makes A Plan.”

The model’s accessories included gold hoop earrings accented with interior pearls, as well as large square-shaped sunglasses.

Maye Musk attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 29, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Boosting the “A Woman Makes A Plan” author’s look were a pair of Golden Goose sneakers. The white leather pair, featuring a low-top silhouette, included wingtip toe detailing and deep gold side stars — a signature of the edgy brand. Adding a graphic punch to the pair were laces printed with black “Golden Goose” lettering. The style added a trendy and slightly grungy finish to Musk’s look, taking away from its formality to create an ensemble that was eclectically cool.

A closer look at Musk’s sneakers. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The FIA Formula One World Championship (Formula One) is a motor racing championship for Formula One cars and the highest competition for open-wheel racing cars. Competing teams and their drivers aim to respectively win the titles of World Constructors’ Champion and World Drivers’ Champion. Currently, the reigning Drivers’ Champion and Constructors’ Champion is Sergio Perez and Redbull Racing RBPT. The current stretch of Formula One is being held in Monaco, with numerous stars including Conor McGregor, Maye Musk, Naomi Campbell and more in attendance.

