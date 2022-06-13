×
Maude Apatow Brings Flapper Glamour in Lacy Dress & Pearls With a Cocktail to Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow’s 25th Anniversary

By Aaron Royce
Maude Apatow brought 1920s flapper glamour to the ocean this weekend to celebrate her parents’ 25th anniversary.

The “Euphoria” star posed with her mom and dad — Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow — to snap a selfie on a boat, wearing a black sleeveless dress with a cutout back and lace-trimmed front. Adding to her ensemble’s vintage appeal was a lacy feathered headband and strings of pearls around her neck. Mann was equally dressed in the vintage vibe, wearing a black dress tied with a bow, elbow-length gloves and an embellished headpiece topped with feathers. Both paired their outfits with the ultimate summer accessory: a refreshing cocktail with citrus fruits. Judd remained neutrally relaxed in a linen suit with a white collared shirt.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my parents, Apatow captioned a photo of the trio taking a selfie, along with a red heart emoji. “I love you.”

Though Apatow’s footwear wasn’t visible in the photos, it’s likely the star paired her ensemble with a set of low-heeled sandals or flats in the same black tone as her dress. It’s also highly possible, as it was a relaxed family outing, that the “This is 40” actress went barefoot or slipped on a pair of slippers or slides for the occasion.

This isn’t the actress’ only fashionable family moment this season. Last month, Apatow also attended Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2023 fashion show in San Diego alongside Mann and younger sister Iris Apatow, wearing a tweed high-low miniskirt with a buckle-accented sweater and brown leather boots.

Maude Apatow, louis vuitton cruise 2023 show, front row
Maude Apatow attends Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2023 fashion show at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in San Diego on May 12, 2022.
CREDIT: Louis Vuitton

When it comes to fashion, Apatow opts for styles that are classic and feminine. The “Other People” star can regularly be seen in versatile minidresses and knits by Rebecca Minkoff, RedValentino and Sandro. For formal occasions, she also dons colorful gowns with features like crystals, flounces and sequins by Miu Miu, Armani Privé and Rodarte. Her shoes follow a similar note, varying between styles like platform sandals and sharp ankle boots by brands from Versace to Doc Martens.

Click through the gallery to see Apatow’s most elegant looks over the years.

