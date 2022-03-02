Maude Apatow Blooms in Floral Bodysuit and See-Through Slingbacks at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Maude Apatow blossomed while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Demi Moore and co-stars Dominic Fike and Jacob Elordi, among other stars.

The “Euphoria” star hit the red carpet before the show in a halter-neck bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s spring 2022 collection. Apatow’s one-piece featured a halter-neck top, bodice cutout and legging-like bottoms in a silky white fabric printed with blooming red roses. Her look gained a retro twist by being cinched with a thick red buckled belt, as well as large white and gold post earrings.

When it came to footwear, Apatow posed in a sleek pair of pumps that hailed from the same collection. Her $1,095 Chica style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with clear and black TPU uppers. For a slick edge, the pair included black leather uppers, elasticized slingback straps and daring 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The pair gave Apatow’s ensemble an edge, contrasting its romantic and retro print.

Saint Laurent’s fall 2022 Art Deco-inspired collection, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, showcased Parisian chic with a sultry elegance. Vaccarello’s designs incorporated flowing sheer and silky gowns, menswear-inspired coats and sharp tuxedos (styled sans tops) in a palette of black, silver, white, brown and beige. Complete with floral pins, stacked bracelets and slick footwear like chain-adorned pumps and strappy sandals, the collection gave his party-ready YSL designs a formal and ladylike twist.

PVC heels have become a trend within the pointed-toe pump rise, as part of the current high heel renaissance. Most pairs feature paneling or allover see-through textures with tall heels and sharp toes, like new styles by Chinese Laundry, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. In addition to Apatow, stars like Kristen Stewart, Vanessa Hudgens and Megan Fox have also slid into PVC heels by Aldo, Amina Muaddi and Alexander Wang in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, Apatow opts for styles that are classic and feminine. The daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow can regularly be seen in versatile minidresses and knits by Rebecca Minkoff, RedValentino and Sandro. For formal occasions, she also dons colorful gowns with features like crystals, flounces and sequins by Miu Miu, Armani Privé and Rodarte. Her shoes follow a similar note, varying between styles like platform sandals and sharp ankle boots by brands from Versace to Doc Martens.

