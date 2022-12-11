Maude Apatow Cozies Up in Y2K Coat and Lug-Sole Boots in Japan

Maude Apatow brought Y2K style across the world while vacationing in Japan this week.

The “Euphoria” star posed in new photos shared on Instagram, wearing a ruched pink minidress and matching trousers. Each piece was covered in a thin, winding brown, black and red floral print, while Apatow’s top was cinched with a dark brown upper tie. Layered atop the set was a long brown coat trimmed in faux fur, giving Apatow a distinctly early 2000’s going-out aesthetic. Her outfit was finished with oval-shaped tortoiseshell sunglasses and a black leather tote bag.

When it came to shoes, the actress opted for a set of lug-sole boots. Her pair included black leather uppers with rounded toes and a lace-up silhouette, likely including an ankle- or knee-high shape. Ridged rubber soles finished the set, adding a brief height boost while remaining easy to move in. The set also added a dash of punk edge to finish Apatow’s outfit.

The style is Apatow’s latest quirky fashion moment while in Japan. Last week, she also shared a photo while dressed in blue slides with jeans and a knit cap to visit a puppy café.

When it comes to fashion, Apatow opts for styles that are classic and feminine. The “Other People” star can regularly be seen in versatile minidresses and knits by Rebecca Minkoff, RedValentino and Sandro. For formal occasions, she also dons colorful gowns with features like crystals, flounces and sequins by Miu Miu, Armani Privé and Rodarte. Her shoes follow a similar note, varying between styles like platform sandals and sharp ankle boots by brands from Versace to Doc Martens.

