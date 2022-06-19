Maude Apatow Goes Grunge Chic in Denim Shorts and Lug-Sole Boots in Paris

Maude Apatow took a chic approach to daytime dressing on a family trip to Paris.

The “Euphoria”star left her hotel with parents Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann and sister Iris Apatow wearing light blue denim shorts. Apatow tucked a white T-shirt into the set. Layered atop was a white button-down shirt with black pinstripes and cuffed sleeves, as well as a gold pendant necklace and black nylon Prada crossbody bag. Apatow finished her look with layered thin hoop earrings and a pair of Chanel sunglasses.

Maude Apatow leaves her hotel with her family in Paris on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the actress opted for a set of lug-sole boots. Her pair included black leather uppers with rounded toes and a knee-high silhouette. Ridged rubber soles finished the set, adding a brief height boost while remaining comfortable and easy to move in.

Leather boots like Apatow’s are a go-to style in any wardrobe, with pairs in neutral leathers and suedes gaining popularity for their versatility. Styles including ridged soles add a utilitarian edge to any ensemble, like new styles from Loeffler Randall, Bottega Veneta and Ganni. In addition to Apatow, stars including Emma Watson, Halsey and Taeyeon have slipped on Prada, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Dr. Martens boots in recent weeks as well.

When it comes to fashion, Apatow opts for styles that are classic and feminine. The “Other People” star can regularly be seen in versatile minidresses and knits by Rebecca Minkoff, RedValentino and Sandro. For formal occasions, she also dons colorful gowns with features like crystals, flounces and sequins by Miu Miu, Armani Privé and Rodarte. Her shoes follow a similar note, varying between styles like platform sandals and sharp ankle boots by brands from Versace to Doc Martens.

