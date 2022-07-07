Mary-Kate Olsen Goes Casual in White Sneakers at Balenciaga’s Couture Afterparty

Mary-Kate Olsen returned to Haute Couture Week, albeit in a different method: as a guest for Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture afterparty and dinner.

The Row designer arrived hand-in-hand with W magazine’s Sara Moonves at the Hotel de la Marine for the star-studded occasion, wearing a pair of flowing black trousers and a black top lightly trimmed with lace. Layered over these was a tailored black coat, given an effortless edge by slightly rolled-up sleeves and a vintage alligator clutch. Olsen’s ensemble was finished with dark sunglasses, as well as a sculptural gold and black necklace.

Mary-Kate Olsen arrives at the Hotel de la Marine in Paris for Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture dinner and afterparty on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Completing the CFDA Award-winning star’s outfit was a pair of white sneakers. Though the casual footwear wasn’t fully visible, Olsen’s set appeared to include rounded toes, leather uppers and flat soles — a versatile, chic choice for walking across the Parisian cobblestones.

Olsen’s attendance at the event was hardly a surprise, given her friendship with Demna and ties to Balenciaga; after all, eagle-eyed fashionistas will recall her popularization of the brand’s City handbags in the late 2000’s, which Demna has even brought back and reissued new versions of today. However, her couture party attire was — proving her continued adeptness at the nonchalantly eclectic style that’s made her a fashion fixture for years.

Mary-Kate Olsen arrives at the Hotel de la Marine in Paris for Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture dinner and afterparty on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

You can view Balenciaga’s full Fall 2022 couture collection on its YouTube channel, below:

The Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show featured a futuristic take on couture by Demna for the house’s 51st couture collection, including sculpted silhouettes in leather and neoprene, as well as dramatic ball gowns. Creating a star-studded catwalk were numerous celebrities-as-models, including Christine Quinn, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa. The front row was equally starry, lined with attendees including Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner, North West, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keith Urban.

Discover Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture collection during Haute Couture Week in the gallery.