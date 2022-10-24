Mary J. Blige Thinks Pink in Tweed Skirt Suit for Cancer Moonshot Event with Jill Biden

Mary J. Blige brought the power of pink to Washington, D.C. while co-hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event with first lady Jill Biden.

The “Power” star spoke for the intimate Cancer Moonshot occasion at the White House alongside Biden. During her speech, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a light pink Balmain skirt suit, featuring a tweed blazer and matching miniskirt. Each included tufted fringe trim, giving it a retro feel that was light-hearted and business-worthy. Blige’s outfit also held a special meaning, as pink is the signature color of Breast Cancer Awareness month. She also spoke about the loss of her family members to cancer during the occasion, as a cancer screening advocate herself.

Mary J. Blige speaks at Jill Biden’s Cancer Moonshot Event With American Cancer Society & Mary J. Blige in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Blige’s ensemble gained a glamorous finish with a string of diamonds, as well as matching hoop earrings and layered rings. Though the “No More Drama” musician’s footwear was not visible, it likely consisted of a pair of pointed-toe pumps or sandals — two styles Blige has often worn during formal occasions in the past. Similarly to her past public appearances, the pair likely matched or coordinated with her all-pink ensemble for a monochrome or tonal finish.

Jill Biden and Mary J. Blige attend Biden’s Cancer Moonshot Event With American Cancer Society & Mary J. Blige in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige’s shoe style is often glamorous and expressive. Known for her longtime love for boots on and offstage, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer often wears styles in varying textures, heights and silhouettes from brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Le Silla. On the red carpet, Blige also wears boots, though these have been swapped for platforms, pumps and stiletto sandals from luxury labels including Aquazzura, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. Blige is also a longtime star in the fashion and beauty industries, serving as a campaign star and muse for brands including Dennis Basso, Timberland, Gold Bond and MAC over the years.