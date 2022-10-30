Mary J. Blige Gleams in Metallic Bustier Bodysuit and Sheer Feathered Boots on the ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour

Mary J. Blige brought her love for boots along for the ride for her “Good Morning Gorgeous” Tour — as seen in its latest stop in Atlantic City.

While performing at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a pair of sheer tights beneath a set of thigh-length black shorts. Giving her attire a burst of edgy glamour was a structured bodysuit with a sheer base. Covering the piece were strips of glossy black and gold patent leather, overlaid with wider metallic silver buckled straps — creating a slick cutout silhouette. Large tubular gold hoop earrings and a thick chain pendant necklace finished Blige’s ensemble.

Mary J. Blige performs on her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Oct. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Blige slipped into a pair of black over-the-knee boots. The “No More Drama” musician’s style featured a closed-toed silhouette, complete with tall block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Adding to the piece’s drama were sheer uppers, complete with layers of feathers in a mix of black and yellow hues. The set added a dynamic finish to Blige’s ensemble, coordinating with its dark and tonal hues to create a monochrome, statement-making appearance.

A closer look at Blige’s boots. CREDIT: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige performs on her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Oct. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige’s shoe style is often glamorous and expressive. Known for her longtime love for boots on and offstage, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer often wears styles in varying textures, heights and silhouettes from brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Le Silla. On the red carpet, Blige also wears boots, though these have been swapped for platforms, pumps and stiletto sandals from luxury labels including Aquazzura, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. Blige is also a longtime star in the fashion and beauty industries, serving as a campaign star and muse for brands including Dennis Basso, Timberland, Gold Bond and MAC over the years.