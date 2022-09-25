Mariah Carey Sparkles in Sheer Couture Gown and Butterfly Diamonds at Global Citizen Festival 2022

Mariah Carey took to the stage in sparkling style for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Organized by the Global Poverty Project, the annual music festival aims to end extreme poverty.
For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the Central Park stage on Saturday night in a flowing sheer gown — in fact, a custom design by Rani Zakhem Couture. The gauzy gold number featured a sleeveless silhouette with a flowing train and deep neckline, accentuated with ombré rows of gold and silver crystals and sequins. Completing Carey’s ensemble was a sparkling diamond butterfly-shaped collar necklace, earrings and bracelet from her newly launched collaboration with Chopard.
Though her footwear could not be seen, Carey likely completed her ensemble with a pair of matching high-heeled sandals, platform heels or pointed-toe pumps. All of the styles, often embellished with metallic hues, lace-up straps and crystals — typically from top brands including Christian Louboutin — have become glamorous additions to her onstage performances over the years, including her own 2021 Apple TV+ Christmas special to the BET and Billboard Music Awards.