Mariah Carey Sparkles in Sheer Couture Gown and Butterfly Diamonds at Global Citizen Festival 2022

Mariah Carey took to the stage in sparkling style for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Organized by the Global Poverty Project, the annual music festival aims to end extreme poverty.

For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the Central Park stage on Saturday night in a flowing sheer gown — in fact, a custom design by Rani Zakhem Couture. The gauzy gold number featured a sleeveless silhouette with a flowing train and deep neckline, accentuated with ombré rows of gold and silver crystals and sequins. Completing Carey’s ensemble was a sparkling diamond butterfly-shaped collar necklace, earrings and bracelet from her newly launched collaboration with Chopard.

Mariah Carey performs at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on Sept. 24, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Though her footwear could not be seen, Carey likely completed her ensemble with a pair of matching high-heeled sandals, platform heels or pointed-toe pumps. All of the styles, often embellished with metallic hues, lace-up straps and crystals — typically from top brands including Christian Louboutin — have become glamorous additions to her onstage performances over the years, including her own 2021 Apple TV+ Christmas special to the BET and Billboard Music Awards.

Carey also shared a romantic moment onstage during the end of her set, leaving hand-in-hand with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka leave the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on Sept. 24, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival took place on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 24 on the Great Lawn of New York City’s famed Central Park. Headlining performers included Mariah Carey , Maneskin, Charlie Puth, Rosalia and The Jonas Brothers. Sza, Mickey Guyton, Christine and the Queens and more musicians were also featured acts. The event additionally included an array of star-studded presenters, including Katie Holmes, Priyanka Chopra, Rachel Brosnahan, Jay Shetty, Nancy Pelosi and Sofia Carson.

