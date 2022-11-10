Mariah Carey Lounges in Royal Style With Diamonds & Crystal Heels for ‘The Crown’ Watch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mariah Carey is kicking off the holiday season on a decidedly royal note — by viewing Netflix’s “The Crown,” of course.

The period drama’s fifth season has premiered on the streaming platform — and, fittingly for the ’90s, its first episode features Carey’s 1991 song “Emotions.” For the royal occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician held her own watch party with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka — as seen on Instagram.

Carey wore a white silk robe with a geometric yellow and blue swirl print. Beneath it was an especially bold choice of loungewear: a nude long-sleeved gown, covered in sparkling crystals. Her ensemble was complete with a glittering diamond pendant necklace, tiara, rings and drop earrings, amplifying the glam factor to the extreme.

While sipping tea on the couch, Carey also strapped into a glamorous set of heeled sandals for the occasion. Her metallic gold style, featuring thin soles, were accented by layered crystal toe straps. Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the set, giving Carey a slick at-home height boost.

When it comes to shoes, Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The singer often opts to wear stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors Ugg boots while off-duty. The singer’s love for shoes runs deep, as she owns an extensive collection and launched her own namesake line with HSN in 2010.

PHOTOS: Discover Carey’s most high-wattage concert looks over the years in the gallery.

