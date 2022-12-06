Mariah Carey Exudes Glamour in Diamonds & 5-Inch Heels at Moet & Chandon’s Holiday Celebration

Mariah Carey cemented her status as a holiday season icon during Moët & Chandon’s holiday event in New York City.

The Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage in a surprise performance at Lincoln Center, performing hit songs including “We Belong Together” — and, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” For the special moment, she donned a sweeping black silk gown with thin gleaming chain strap accents. The chic piece was accessorized with sparkling diamond jewelry, courtesy of Chopard: a chandelier pendant necklace, chandelier earrings and several thin bracelets.

Mariah Carey attends the Moët & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center in New York City on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Robert Kamau/GC Images

While outside, Carey also layered up with a matching coat draped over her shoulders — giving her outfit sharp drama both on and off the stage.

When it came to footwear, Carey strapped into one of her go-to performance styles: platform sandals. Her gleaming black pair included satin uppers with crossed straps, as well as platform soles. Thick block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height gave her a soaring height boost, elegantly completing her ensemble with a slick finish during the special occasion.

A closer look at Carey’s platforms. CREDIT: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Moët & Chandon’s holiday event celebrated the start of the holiday season with a soiree in New York City. Held at Lincoln Center, the champagne brand’s party was hosted by Roger Federer and featured a surprise Mariah Carey concert. The occasion was notably attended by a starry group go guests, including Alexa Demie, Jessica Chastain, Emily Ratajkowski, Michaela Coel and Taylor Russell.

