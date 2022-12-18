×
Mariah Carey Soars in Clear Platforms and Flowing Gown at Final ‘Merry Christmas To All’ Concert

By Aaron Royce
Mariah-carey-3
Mariah Carey spread holiday cheer in New York City this week while performing her final “Merry Christmas to All” concert in New York City.

The Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, performing hit songs including, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” For the special moment, she wore a dramatic white gown with a sleeveless silhouette, complete with a column base and an exaggerated skirt, al covered in glistening sequins and crystals. A set of sparkling diamond statement earrings, as well as a sparkling white butterfly-embellished tiara, finished her outfit.

Mariah Carey performs her final ‘Merry Christmas To All’ tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Carey opted to strap into a towering set of platform sandals. Her open-toed style appeared to feature glossy clear upper toe and ankle straps, creating an invisible soaring effect. Thick silver platform soles and thin block heels — likely totaling 5 inches or more in height — completed her ensemble with a shining height boost.

Mariah Carey performs her final ‘Merry Christmas To All’ tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The singer often opts to wear stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors Ugg boots while off-duty. The singer’s love for shoes runs deep, as she owns an extensive collection and launched her own namesake line with HSN in 2010.

PHOTOS: Discover Mariah Carey’s most glamorous concert moments over the years in the gallery.

