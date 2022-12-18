Mariah Carey Soars in Clear Platforms and Flowing Gown at Final ‘Merry Christmas To All’ Concert

Mariah Carey spread holiday cheer in New York City this week while performing her final “Merry Christmas to All” concert in New York City.

The Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, performing hit songs including, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” For the special moment, she wore a dramatic white gown with a sleeveless silhouette, complete with a column base and an exaggerated skirt, al covered in glistening sequins and crystals. A set of sparkling diamond statement earrings, as well as a sparkling white butterfly-embellished tiara, finished her outfit.

Mariah Carey performs her final ‘Merry Christmas To All’ tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Carey opted to strap into a towering set of platform sandals. Her open-toed style appeared to feature glossy clear upper toe and ankle straps, creating an invisible soaring effect. Thick silver platform soles and thin block heels — likely totaling 5 inches or more in height — completed her ensemble with a shining height boost.

Mariah Carey performs her final ‘Merry Christmas To All’ tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The singer often opts to wear stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors Ugg boots while off-duty. The singer’s love for shoes runs deep, as she owns an extensive collection and launched her own namesake line with HSN in 2010.

