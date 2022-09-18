Mariah Carey Glitters in Diamonds and Louboutin Platforms to Launch Her New Chopard Collaboration

Mariah Carey took a glamorous approach when dressing for the launch of her Chopard collaboration in New York City. The butterfly-themed collections coincidentally falls on the 25th anniversary of her hit 1997 album, “Butterfly.”
On Friday night, the Grammy Award-winning singer posed with Chopard president Caroline Scheufele at the SoHo Grand Hotel. The occasion featured a full display of her Chopard x Mariah Carey and Happy Butterfly collections, each fine jewelry line featuring butterfly and angel wing motifs with pavé diamonds. For the event, Carey wore a black column dress by Schiaparelli, featuring a gold chain halter-neck strap connected to a lip-embossed plate. A pair of diamond earrings, thin gold bangle and rings from her collaborations finished her ensemble.
Completing the “Emancipation of Mimi” musician’s ensemble for her Chopard moment were black platform heels. Her style featured a peep-toe silhouette with glossy patent leather uppers. Adding to the style’s slick nature were buckled slingback ankle straps that wrapped around the front of Carey’s feet, creating a cutout appearance. Thick platform soles and stiletto heels totaling 5-6 inches in height — as well as Louboutin’s signature red soles — finished the style, giving the singer a sharp height boost.
When it comes to shoes, Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The singer often opts to wear stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors Ugg boots while off-duty. The singer’s love for shoes runs deep, as she owns an extensive collection and launched her own namesake line with HSN in 2010.
