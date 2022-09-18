×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Mariah Carey Glitters in Diamonds and Louboutin Platforms to Launch Her New Chopard Collaboration

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
MARIAH-2
Mariah Carey’s Glamorous Onstage Style
Mariah Carey’s Glamorous Onstage Style
Mariah Carey’s Glamorous Onstage Style
Mariah Carey’s Glamorous Onstage Style
View Gallery 10 Images

Mariah Carey took a glamorous approach when dressing for the launch of her Chopard collaboration in New York City. The butterfly-themed collections coincidentally falls on the 25th anniversary of her hit 1997 album, “Butterfly.”

On Friday night, the Grammy Award-winning singer posed with Chopard president Caroline Scheufele at the SoHo Grand Hotel. The occasion featured a full display of her Chopard x Mariah Carey and Happy Butterfly collections, each fine jewelry line featuring butterfly and angel wing motifs with pavé diamonds. For the event, Carey wore a black column dress by Schiaparelli, featuring a gold chain halter-neck strap connected to a lip-embossed plate. A pair of diamond earrings, thin gold bangle and rings from her collaborations finished her ensemble.

Related

Mariah Carey Partners With Millie Bobby Brown to Reenact 'Honey' Music Video In Animal Print & Comfy Trousers for TikTok

Cameron Diaz Talks Returning To Acting in Black Jumpsuit & Strappy Louboutins on the 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Cardi B Channels Marilyn Monroe With Bell-Sleeve Midi Dress & 6-Inch Louboutin Heels For Court Trial in NYC

Mariah Carey, Chopard, Schiaparelli, Christian Louboutin, diamonds, collaboration, black heels, platform heels, patent heels, leather heels, stiletto heels
Mariah Carey and Caroline Scheufele attend the launch of the Chopard X Mariah Carey Collection and the Happy Butterfly X Mariah Carey Collection launch party at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York City on Sept. 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Chopard

Completing the “Emancipation of Mimi” musician’s ensemble for her Chopard moment were black platform heels. Her style featured a peep-toe silhouette with glossy patent leather uppers. Adding to the style’s slick nature were buckled slingback ankle straps that wrapped around the front of Carey’s feet, creating a cutout appearance. Thick platform soles and stiletto heels totaling 5-6 inches in height — as well as Louboutin’s signature red soles — finished the style, giving the singer a sharp height boost.

Mariah Carey, Chopard, Schiaparelli, Christian Louboutin, diamonds, collaboration, black heels, platform heels, patent heels, leather heels, stiletto heels
A closer look at Carey’s Louboutin platforms.
CREDIT: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Chopard

When it comes to shoes, Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The singer often opts to wear stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors Ugg boots while off-duty. The singer’s love for shoes runs deep, as she owns an extensive collection and launched her own namesake line with HSN in 2010.

Discover Carey’s most high-wattage concert looks over the years in the gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad