Mariah Carey Glitters in Diamonds and Louboutin Platforms to Launch Her New Chopard Collaboration

Mariah Carey took a glamorous approach when dressing for the launch of her Chopard collaboration in New York City. The butterfly-themed collections coincidentally falls on the 25th anniversary of her hit 1997 album, “Butterfly.”

On Friday night, the Grammy Award-winning singer posed with Chopard president Caroline Scheufele at the SoHo Grand Hotel. The occasion featured a full display of her Chopard x Mariah Carey and Happy Butterfly collections, each fine jewelry line featuring butterfly and angel wing motifs with pavé diamonds. For the event, Carey wore a black column dress by Schiaparelli, featuring a gold chain halter-neck strap connected to a lip-embossed plate. A pair of diamond earrings, thin gold bangle and rings from her collaborations finished her ensemble.

Mariah Carey and Caroline Scheufele attend the launch of the Chopard X Mariah Carey Collection and the Happy Butterfly X Mariah Carey Collection launch party at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York City on Sept. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Chopard

Completing the “Emancipation of Mimi” musician’s ensemble for her Chopard moment were black platform heels. Her style featured a peep-toe silhouette with glossy patent leather uppers. Adding to the style’s slick nature were buckled slingback ankle straps that wrapped around the front of Carey’s feet, creating a cutout appearance. Thick platform soles and stiletto heels totaling 5-6 inches in height — as well as Louboutin’s signature red soles — finished the style, giving the singer a sharp height boost.

A closer look at Carey’s Louboutin platforms. CREDIT: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Chopard

When it comes to shoes, Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The singer often opts to wear stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors Ugg boots while off-duty. The singer’s love for shoes runs deep, as she owns an extensive collection and launched her own namesake line with HSN in 2010.

